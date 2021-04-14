Obituary - Mr. William R. Barnes

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. William R. Barnes, age 94, passed away on April 14, 2021, in Statesboro, Georgia. He was born August 11, 1926, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, a son to the late Walter and Helen (Engle) Barnes.Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was serving on a destroyer escort as World War II ended and then was assigned to a military government unit on Yap Island in the Pacific until June 1946.He graduated with a degree in forestry from the University of Georgia in 1950. His first position in forestry was with the Georgia Forestry Commission and then in 1957 accepted a job with Owens-Illinois, Inc., in Milledgeville as tract manager and later retired as a procurement forester in 1982.Following his retirement, he and his wife, Sara, spent many years commuting from Milledgeville to Fripp Island, S.C., where they built a beach house.They enjoyed fishing, shrimping and sharing their second home with friends and relatives.In addition, as a hobby, he spent many hours building and repairing furniture in his basement workshop.He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara McMurry Barnes.Surviving are his daughter, Beverly Johnson, and her husband, Jeff, of Brooklet, Ga.; a son, William R. Barnes Jr., and his wife, Gerrie, of Johns Creek, Ga.; three grandchildren, Maggie Johnson of Savannah, Ga.; Brett Johnson of Sykesville, Md.; and Ashley Barnes of Buford, Ga.; two great-grandchildren, Andy Johnson and Chelsea Johnson of Sykesville, Md.The family would like to express their appreciation to the employees at Bethany Lodge and to the employees at Ogeechee Area Hospice.A private funeral service and burial will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery in Milledgeville, Ga.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Lodge at Bethany Education Fund, 77 Briarwood Road, Statesboro GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 15, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



