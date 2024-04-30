Obituary - Mr. William Hershel “Bill” Bazemore

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. William Hershel “Bill” Bazemore, age 80, died on Friday, April 26, 2024, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

The Screven County native was a graduate of Screven County High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in industry from Georgia Southern College (now University).

He was retired from First District RESA after 23 years of service as warehouse manager and environmental consultant.

Mr. Bill was a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church and a member of The Upper Room Sunday School Class.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Mary Pearl Bazemore; and his loving wife, Phyllis Anna Boykin Bazemore.

Surviving are his three sons, Chris (Melissa) Bazemore of Statesboro, Mike (Sarah) Bazemore of Bluffton, S.C.; and Nick (Jennifer) Bazemore of Statesboro; eight grandchildren, Whitley Bazemore, Lauryn Bazemore, Brooks Bazemore, Lane Bazemore, Kevin Michael Bazemore, Jodi Ellis, Amber (Jed) Minick, Brooke (Dakota) Dickey; one great-granddaughter, Harper Dickey; one niece and nephew, Debbie Cameron and Daryl Rose.

A visitation was held on Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Nicky McCreary officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 30, 2024

