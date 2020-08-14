Obituary - Mr. William Glenn “Bill” Wilson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. William Glenn “Bill” Wilson, born November 23, 1953, followed his wife of 42 years, Linda Miller Wilson, to peace on August 13, 2020.Bill was a graduate of Turner County High School class of 1971 and was a member of the famed Rebecca Flashers.In 1983, Bill and Linda made Macon their home and resided there until moving to Byron in 1999 and Statesboro in 2019.He was the father of two children, Shelly Wilson Phillips of Statesboro and Tyler Wilson of Griffin; Pop-Pop of two grandchildren, William Cole Phillips and Shelby Cate Phillips.Bill was the youngest of 12 children born to George Benjamin Wilson Sr. and Sarah Frances Ivey Wilson.He is survivied by two brothers, Ben Wilson of Warner Robbins and Hiram Wilson of Rebecca; and a sister, Deena French of Huntsville, Alabama. Many nieces and nephews also survive.Flamingo Bill was loved by many and will leave behind a bunch of fond memories.A private family service and burial will be held on August 22, 2020.Friends may sign the online register book www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 15, 2020

