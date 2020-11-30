Obituary - Mr. Walter Williams Jr.

Statesboro, Ga. — Mr. Walter Williams Jr., age 69, passed into rest, Monday, November 23, 2020 at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native received his formal education in the public school system of New York and was retired from the United States Army.. He was a retired employee of Viracon.

He is preceded in death by his father, Deacon Walter "Tom" Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Johnson Williams, Statesboro, GA, his step children, Anthony Johnson, Twin City, GA, Carlos Johnson and Tambi Johnson, Metter, GA, his mother, Daisy Benton Williams, Sylvania, GA, a niece, Eugenia Byrd, Antonio, TX, a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with the Rev. William Reeves, officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Friendship Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania, GA.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, November 28, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.