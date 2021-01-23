Obituary - Mr. Vernon Williams

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Vernon Williams, age 56, passed into rest Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.He received his formal education in the public school system of Screven County, Georgia, and was a 1982 graduate of Screven County High School.He became a member of the Stevens Temple Church of God in Christ Holiness unto the Lord in 1974, where he met his wife, Terri Lewis.He is preceded in death by his father, Mr. Bob Williams.He leaves his memories to be cherished by: his wife and life partner, Terri Lewis-Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; four children, Candace Williams, Richmond Hill, Ga.; Derek Williams and Shaneka Williams, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Tinesha Phillips, Aubrey, Texas; his mother, Leila Williams, Sylvania, Ga.; his brothers, sisters, a host of other relatives and friends.A celebration of life service honoring Mr. Vernon Williams will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the pond side of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with Pastor Emory Hagins officiating.The service may be viewed via livestream on the Hill's Mortuary, Inc., Facebook page.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 23, 2021

