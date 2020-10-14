Obituary - Mr. Vernon H. Cowart

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Vernon H. Cowart, age 78, passed away suddenly Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020, at his residence.He was born on Christmas Day in 1941 to Harold and Arlene Fail Cowart.Vernon served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Vernon was owner and operator of his own vending company and retired from Canteen Vending. He was currently employed with the transportation division of Franklin Chevrolet and Franklin Toyota.He was a Mason and a member of the Ogeechee Lodge #213 F&AM, where he was a past master.Vernon was a member of Fletcher Baptist Church, but attended First Baptist Church of Statesboro, where he was a member of the Laborers in Christ Sunday School Class.He was preceded in death by his wives, Linda Martin Cowart and Glenda Wallace Cowart; his parents, Harold and Arlene Cowart; a brother, Bobby Cowart; and a sister, Faye Cowart.Surviving are a daughter, Tammy Cowart Smith of Statesboro; a grandson, Casey Daniel Smith Sr.; a great-grandson, Casey Daniel Smith Jr.; his sister, Marilyn Colson of Statesboro; a stepson, Matt Wallace; a brother, Billy Cowart; and several nephews.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in the chapel with Dr. John Waters officiating. For those desiring to view the services via livestream may do so at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/. A private family committal and burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 15, 2020

