Obituary - Mr. Tony Levon Canty

Mr. Tony Canty, age 37, of Savannah, Ga., passed on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga.He was a Bulloch County native, but resided in Chatham County. He was employed with O.A. Logistics of Savannah, Ga.He was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Karen Butler; and his father, Mr. Earl Canty Sr.He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Syvette Canty of Savannah, Ga.; his daughter, Tacara Oglesby of Statesboro, Ga.; his sons, Terrance Taylor and Ja'Wuan Alexander, both of Savannah, Ga.; his brothers, Charles (Shena) Conner, Edward (Briana) Butler, Earl (Natasha) Canty Jr. and Eric Nunnally, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Bryan Butler of Portal, Ga.; his sisters, Felicia Nunnally and Perdita (Glenn) Irvin, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at A. C. Dunlap Memorial Cemetery (formerly Eastside Cemetery), located off of Olliff Street, off of Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30458. The Rev. Dr. Eric Cooper will offer words of comfort.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the walk-through viewing or the graveside celebration of life service.The graveside celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, February 10, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.