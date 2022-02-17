Obituary - Mr. Timothy Lee Jones

Mr. Timothy Lee Jones, age 49, of Portal, Ga., passed peacefully on Saturday morning at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

He was a graduate of Portal High School Class of 1991.

He was formerly employed with his father, the Rev. Roosevelt Jones, with Flash Taxi Cab of Statesboro until he became disabled. He was a member of Portal Church of God.

He is survived by his children, Tymia Jones of Statesboro, Ga.; Timothy Jones Jr., Chris Wright and Paris Jones, all of Metter, Ga.; sister, Ruthie (Rochelle) Brown of Millen, Ga.; brother, Henry (Betty) Brown of Lithonia, Ga.

The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Elder Alexander Smith as eulogist.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.

Statesboro Herald, February 19, 2022

