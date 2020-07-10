Obituary - Mr. Theodore Rich

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Theodore Rich, age 59, passed into rest Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence. He was educated in the public county school system of Bulloch County and a 1979 graduate of Statesboro High School.He was a former employee of ITT Grinnell and I AM Trucking.He was a member of the Agape Worship Center.He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert L and Letha Mae Grant Rich; his siblings, Robin Rich, Lee More Rich and Valerie Rich Dixon.He is survived by his children, Theodore Robert Rich, Isaiah Irving Rich, Candace Brenana Rich, Keith Edward McDonald, Rashanda McDonald Murray; two grandchildren, Zaria Murray and Dominick Murray; siblings, Sylvester (Willie) Grant, John Wilford Bennett, Dennis (Angel) Bennett, Mary Lee (Anthony) Bush, Roy L. (Helen) Rich and Brenda (Alfred) Golden; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing was held Friday, July 10, 2020, from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The graveside funeral service and burial will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, July 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



