Obituary - Mr. Tex J. Strickland

Mr. Tex J. Strickland, age 79, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Westwood Nursing Home in Statesboro, Georgia.He was born in Baxley, Georgia, on September 13, 1940, to William Alford and Eudell Brown Strickland. During his working years, he enjoyed employment as a heavy equipment operator.Mr. Strickland loved the Lord, was of the Baptist faith and will now spend eternity with his wife of more than 50 years, Corine Ennis Strickland. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Russ, Earl and Carson Strickland; and his sisters, Iona Brown, Norma Fay Kangeter and Reba Reeder.He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Harville (Ernie) of Nevils; his son, Larry Donaldson of Nevils; five grandchildren, Shannon Harville (Beth) of Nevils, Matt Harville (Angelique) of Statesboro, Misty Anderson (Matt) of Statesboro, Lacey Rushing (Colt) of Statesboro, Amber Harville and boyfriend, Ethan, of Nevils; 10 great-grandchildren, Trey, Kayla, Braydon, Raeann, Coracie, Avery, Wren, Banks, River and Amelia; his special friends, Teresa Stanley and Purvis Byrd; and his favorite buddy, his cat, Tootsie.A graveside service and burial will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Ash Branch Church Cemetery, Pembroke, Georgia, with Elder Mike Newman officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be made to the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459; or at www.statesborohumane.org.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, July 24, 2020

