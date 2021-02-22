Obituary - Mr. Terry Levon Skinner

Statesboro, Ga. — Mr. Terry Levon Skinner, age 59, died unexpectedly Thursday morning at home following a long illness.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County worked at Ryans Steak House for over 10 years.

He was an avid sports fan. He loved all sports, especially the GSU Eagles, UGA Bulldogs and Nascar Racing. He was able to see Chase Elliott win the championship last fall.

He was a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Levon Skinner and Ann Manuel Skinner; and his brother-in-law, Brooks B. Sorrier III.

Surviving are a sister, Angie Skinner Sorrier, and brother, Brian David Skinner and Beth Nesmith; nephews, Brooks (Breck) Sorrier, Bryce Manuel and Amanda Randall Sorrier, Savannah and Maggie; nephew, Jonathan Nesmith; niece, Hunter Nesmith; and brother-in-law, Raymond Joyner. Two aunts, special cousins and friends also survive.

Because of COVID, no service is planned at this time.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Eastern Heights Baptist Church Food Bank, 23805 US 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30461; or the Statesboro Regional Library, 124 S. Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, February 20, 2021

