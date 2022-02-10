Obituary - Mr. Terry Benton

Mr. Terry Benton, age 61, of Marietta, Ga., passed peacefully on Friday, February 4, 2022, at his residence after a brief illness.He was a Bulloch County native, but resided in Cobb County for the past four years.He resided in New York for many years before moving to Marietta, Ga. He retired from the Port Authority New York/New Jersey as a toll collector.He is survived by his children, Tajeirri Benton of Chase City, Va.; Jared Benton and Gerard (Dominque) Benton, both of Marietta, Ga.; sisters, Katrina (Andre) Banks of Elmont, N.Y.; and Tricia Shields of Savannah, Ga.; brothers, Freddie Leon Benton of Manhattan, N.Y.; Ronnie Benton and Timmy Benton, both of New York, N.Y.; and Jerry Benton of Las Vegas, Nev.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A viewing will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Elder James Jackson as eulogist.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.The funeral service and cremation have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, February 10, 2022

