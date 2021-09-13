Obituary - Mr. Steven William Champion

Mr. Steven William Champion, 65, of Statesboro, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at home.He was the son of John C. Champion Jr. and Lorraine Weber Champion. He was the youngest of three children. He was born and raised in the Atlanta area, where he attended Avondale High School. He also graduated from Georgia Southern University with multiple degrees. He was involved with the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) Fraternity, with his chapter being Lambda Upsilon.Throughout the years, he hosted many events that benefited charities, including Children’s Miracle Network. He was well-known for doing community outreach with Walmart. In later years, he found his passion by volunteering with the Bulloch County Fire Department (Station 3).He was also a member of Register Baptist Church, where he touched many people’s hearts.His family was his rock and his children were the apples of his eyes.He is preceded in death by his parents, John C. Champion Jr. and Lorraine Weber Champion; and father-in-law, Wilton L. Powell.He is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah Powell Champion of Statesboro, Ga.; his daughter, Mikala Champion, and fiancé, Ashton Steele, of Statesboro, Ga.; his son, Michael Champion of Statesboro, Ga.; his mother-in-law, Ronnie J. Powell of Collins, Ga.; extended family, James McClain of Statesboro, Ga.; his sister, Pam Price from Odessa, Texas; his brother, Wayne D. Champion (Carolyn); nieces, Megan and Sarah Champion, all of Loganville, Ga.; and his nephew, David Champion (Shalene) of Decatur, Ga. There are also two great-nieces and one great-nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins.He was also a mentor and father figure to many throughout the years.Visitation will take place Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The service will take place Friday, September 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home Chapel followed by the graveside service at Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Collins, Ga.Pallbearers will be firefighters of Station 3 Jason Taylor, Tyler Reid, Vince Moore, Brad Hagan, Glen Mannly Jacob McGlamery, Randy Cooper, Cameron Reese, Dante Williams and Andrea Williams.The family asks that attendees follow all COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social-distancing.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Bulloch County Fire Department, 17245 Highway 301 North, Statesboro, GA 30458, in memory of Steve Champion #3399; or to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, 1446 Harper Street, BT 1842 Augusta, GA 30912, in memory of Steve Champion; or your local CMN hospital Online donations: https://www.augustahealth.org/give/childrens.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 14, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



