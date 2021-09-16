Obituary - Mr. Steven Dorman Surles

Mr. Steven Dorman Surles, age 47, of Metter, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Candler County Hospital in Metter after a brief illness.He was a native of Jacksonville, Florida, and lived there until moving to Lyons in 2002 and then to Metter in 2013.He was the former co-owner of Tech Savvy Computer Repair in Statesboro and was employed as a computer support technician at Optim Medical Center in Reidsville.He was a Baptist by faith, enjoyed playing the guitar, his dogs, Walter and Lucy, and spending time with his family.He is preceded in death by his father, Julius Dorman Surles; maternal grandparents, the Reverend George Coursey and Ava Coursey; and paternal grandparents, Dorman Surles and Emmitt Jarvis Surles.His family includes his wife, Melissa LeBlanc Surles; two children, Jason Surles and Marlee Surles; his mother, Peggy Coursey Surles, all of Metter; one sister, Donna Surles, and husband, Glenn Hargis, of Jacksonville, Florida; two nephews and one niece.The funeral service was Thursday, September 16th, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Lyons City Cemetery.Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia was in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 16, 2021

