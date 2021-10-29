Obituary - Mr. Ronnie Lewis Barron

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Ronnie Lewis Barron, age 80, died on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.The Statesboro native attended Statesboro High School. He was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force, the Civil Service at Savannah-Travis Air Force Base and the Georgia National Guard. He served in Vietnam and Desert Storm.He retired in 1994.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Cleo L. Barron; one brother, two sisters and his son, Jeff Barron.Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Julia Hill Barron; a daughter, Cindy (Hal) Miller; three grandsons, Ivey Miller, Tyler Miller and Jordan Miller; three great-grandsons, Aiden Miller, Ryder Miller and Bentley Miller; one brother, Colon (Judy) Barron. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



