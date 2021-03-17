Obituary - Mr. Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" Oglesby

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" Oglesby, age 60, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County attended Statesboro High School. Ronnie worked in construction for most of his life with different contractors and worked the last two years in the aviation industry creating interiors for private jets.He loved to travel and spending time with his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Leveter Oglesby; a brother, Winder Oglesby; and a brother-in-law, Mike Brown.Surviving are his two sons, Ronald "Buddy" (Sarah) Oglesby and Sammy Oglesby (Marissa Milton), all of Statesboro; four brothers, Charles (Nora) Oglesby of Sylvania, Greg (Beth) Oglesby, Mike (Cindy) Oglesby, all of Statesboro; and Daryl Oglesby of Orlando, Fla.; two sisters, Sheryl (Harry) Hagan and Sonia Brown, all of Statesboro; a sister-in-law, Nancy Oglesby of Statesboro; a special nephew, Matt Rowe (Christina), and his children, Finn Rowe and Henry Rowe. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A visitation will be held on Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association, 2452 Spring Road SE, Smyrna, GA 30080.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 18, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



