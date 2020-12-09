Obituary - Mr. Rodney Wilson Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Rodney Wilson Jr., age 29, entered into rest Friday, December 4, 2020, at his residence.The Bulloch County native was a graduate of the Southeast Bulloch High School class of 2010. He also attended Ogeechee Technical College, where he majored in welding.He was employed with JCB Manufacturing of Pooler, Georgia.He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John Thomas “Dub” Wells and Jessie and Patricia A. Wilson Thomas.He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his mother, Connie Wells-Robinson, Brooklet, Ga.; father, Rodney Wilson Sr., Americus, Ga.; two sons, Kobe Wilson and Tristen Sapp; his paternal grandfather, Saint Joseph White, Kansas City, Mo.; maternal grandmother, Sara Joe Burdin of Statesboro, Ga.; one sister, Chelsea Robinson, Brooklet, Ga.; a close/special friend, Tanika Sapp, Statesboro, Ga.; a special aunt, Stella Wells; his godmother, Shontel Wells; a host of aunts, uncles, a niece and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Brock B. Taylor officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



