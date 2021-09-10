Obituary - Mr. Robert Windell Hendrix

Mr. Robert Windell Hendrix, age 81, died on Friday, September 10th, 2021, at Pleasant View Nursing Center in Metter, Ga.Windell was born on March 11th, 1940, in Bulloch County to the late Carl Hendrix and Mrs. Doris Coleman Hendrix.He was raised in Statesboro and attended school at Marvin Pittman Laboratory School. Windell and his brother, Jerry, farmed together as Hendrix Brothers Farms until his retirement.When he wasn’t farming, he loved the outdoors, working in his garden and planting flowers.He was a loving husband and father who will be dearly missed.Windell was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, Jerry Hendrix.He is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Mrs. Betty Finch Hendrix of Statesboro; his daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Kevin Allen of Portal; and his two sisters, Cathy Best of Midway, Ga.; and Sue Bailey (Randy) of McDonough, Ga.; as well as several nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Jason Mallard officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Wayne Hendrix, Mike Hendrix, Jeff Hendrix, Clint Finch, Wesley Hendrix and Tony Hendrix.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineradnerson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 11, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



