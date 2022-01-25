Obituary - Mr. Robert "Wesley" Finch

Mr. Robert "Wesley" Finch, age 61, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.Wesley was born in Jacksonville, Fla., but resided in Bulloch County all of his life.He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Billy and Verdell Finch of Statesboro; and two sisters, Billie Ann McNair and Terrie Finch, both of Statesboro.Surviving are his wife, Mona Lisa (Mock) Finch of 42 years; a daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Josh Argyle of Statesboro, Ga.; three grandchildren, Ashton Gibson, Alyssa and Keirra Argyle; a brother, Donald Finch of Statesboro; a sister, Carol Finch Tipton of Vidalia; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Calhoun of Portal and Betty Waters of Metter; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a countless number of friends.The family will receive visitors on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will be Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will be at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.The pallbearers will be Rickey Phillips, Tim John, Jamie Calhoun, Danny Waters, Jeremy Calhoun and Arthur Allen Jr.The family would like to thank Ogeechee Area Hospice for their care and support.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at wwwjoineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 25, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



