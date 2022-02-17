Obituary - Mr. Robert Wayne Morgan

NEVILS, Ga. -- Mr. Robert Wayne Morgan, age 74, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Doctor’s Hospital of Augusta from injuries sustained in a fire.Wayne was born in Savannah, Georgia. He graduated high school and joined the U.S. National Guard.Following his service, Wayne began his longtime employment with Georgia Pacific.He was a member of Middleground Primitive Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lavon Morgan and Frances Ranew Morgan; a brother, Vernon Morgan; his longtime companion, Dot Edwards; and two brothers-in-law, Fredrick Joyner and Roger Cochran.Surviving are two sisters, Linda Gail Joyner of Statesboro and Betty Faye Cochran of Florida; a brother, William Robert Morgan of New Orleans; and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Buck Grantham officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Middleground Primitive Baptist Church, 7198 Harville Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 17, 2022

