Obituary - Mr. Robert Terry "Bud" Mitchell

Mr. Robert Terry "Bud" Mitchell, age 67, passed away on July 8, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.Mr. Mitchell was born on February 19, 1953, in Fulton County to the late Eugene and Clara Mitchell. After graduating from Statesboro High in 1972, Mr. Mitchell married the love of his life, Martha Pike, and they lived in Clayton County several years before relocating back to Statesboro in 1990. He was a fixture at Walmart for more than 20 years and had a passion for helping others. He loved life, was an avid fisherman and when hunting season was in, he was hunting. But his pride and joy were his children and grandchildren.Mr. Mitchell is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Martha Pike Mitchell; his son, Robert Wade Mitchell (Toni) of Claxton; his daughter, Tiffany Driggers (Jon) of Claxton; two sisters, Ann Credle of Jonesboro and Sarah Lindsey of Brooks; four grandchildren, Harleigh Driggers, Chandler Driggers, Tyler Mitchell and Hunter Mitchell; a niece, Melissa Kuneyl; and a nephew, Tommy Lindsey.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Reverend Taylor Hartman officiating.The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. until the service hour, observing social distancing guidelines.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.Statesboro Herald, July 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



