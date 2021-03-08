Obituary - Mr. Robert M. Fowler Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Robert M. Fowler Jr., age 88, died on Friday, March 5, 2021, at The Gardens at Southern Manor under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.The native of St. Louis, Missouri, spent his childhood in Texas and graduated from Garland High School. He lived in Savannah for over 20 years and worked as the sales manager with Havertys, Maxwell Brothers and Ethan Allen before retiring and moving to Statesboro in 1998.He has been a resident of The Gardens at Southern Manor since 2017.He was preceded in death by his wives, Kempie W. Fowler and Joann D. Fowler.Surviving are his three children, Diane Fowler Albritton of Savannah, Robert Fowler III of Newington and Earl Wayne Fowler of Savannah; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Savannah, GA with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



