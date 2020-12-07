Obituary - Mr. Robert J. “Bobby” Edenfield Jr.

METTER -- Mr. Robert J. “Bobby” Edenfield Jr., 73, of Metter, passed away on Saturday morning, December 5, 2020, at his residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice and surrounded by his loving family.Mr. Bobby was born on April 8, 1947, to Mr. Robert J. Edenfield Sr. and Mrs. Pauline Moore Edenfield in Emanuel County and lived in this area all his life.He attended Metter schools and transferred to Emanuel County Institute in eleventh grade.He served in the National Guard from March 10, 1967, to July 8, 1967, and later retired from Grinnell Corporation in Statesboro after many years of loyal service.He was a member of Scarboro Baptist Church and a founding member of Ollifftown Hunting Club.He loved collecting arrowheads and had quite the collection.He was a certified electrician and plumber. He was known by his family as a jack of all trades.He believed in putting things back where they belong, and you didn’t move his tools from their home spot.He was a loving, caring brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Robert J. Edenfield III.He is survived by: wife of 55 years, Joyce Faye Nesmith Edenfield of Metter, Ga.; children, Belinda Hope Braswell (Tim) of Metter, Ga.; Michelle Edenfield (Shannon) of Metter, Ga.; brother, Jerry Edenfield (Cindy) of Swainsboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Michael Braswell (Audra), Megan Smith (Justin), Emilee Miles (Christian), Aaron LaPoint, Zachary Edenfield, Alyson Edenfield; K-9 companion, Jack. Six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.Visitation was held Monday, December 7, 2020, beginning at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Antioch Primitive Baptist Church with the Rev. Phil Wilson officiating and the Rev. Justin Smith assisting.Mr. Edenfield will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Pallbearers: Nathan Edenfield, Carlos Aviles, Jim Donaldson, Michael Coursey, E.C. "Pee-Wee" Carter, Marshall Hall and Michael Hall.Honorary pallbearers: Vince Dennison, Danny Cartee, Richard Jones, Dr. J. Dorsey Smith, David Gonzalez, members of Ollifftown Hunting Club and Burke County Arrowhead Hunters.Remembrances may be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home of Metter, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 8, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



