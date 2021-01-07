Obituary - Mr. Robert Isaac Brack Jr.

Mr. Robert Isaac Brack Jr., age 67, passed away early Wednesday morning at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. He was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County.Robert was a 1971 graduate of Portal High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Isaac Brack Sr. and Viola Stewart Brack; and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Euel E. Stewart and Mr. and Mrs. Samuel W. Brack.Survivors include four daughters, Michelle Cannon, Kelly Spence (Kevin), Ashley Thompson (Matt), Paige Dobbs (Johnny); and one son, Austin Brack (fiancée, Keri Carter); 11 grandchildren and a special cousin and her husband, Jan and Tendai Haggins.Throughout his life, Robert was an avid softball player and outdoorsman. Most often he could be found hunting and fishing.Visitation will be held Friday, January 8th, from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Portal High School Baseball Program, 27245 Highway 80 West, Portal, GA 30450.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2021

