Obituary - Mr. Robert Harold Collins

Mr. Robert Harold Collins, age 81, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.The Bulloch County native was employed for many years by Collins Frozen Foods and Atlantic Meat Company.He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.He will be remembered as a kind and generous man with a sincere love of family, friends, farming and fishing.He was of the Baptist faith.He is survived by nieces, Teresa (Bobby) Campbell, Cindy (Bobby) Mooney of Statesboro, Ga.; Annette (Tim) Smith; and a nephew, Chad Collins of Soddy-Daisy, Tenn.; great-nephews, Robert Mooney, Yancey Mooney, Elliott Mooney, Brian Smith; and great-nieces, Abbie Raines and Kayla Allison. Also survived by first cousins, Arpa Ruth Rushing, Bo Hendrix, Andy Hendrix, Linda Figg, Judy Phillips, Estelle Berry and Sarah Smith; special friends, Eddie Chester, Mike Smith and John Pearsall.The visitation will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with a service at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Robert Mooney, Yancey Mooney, Chad Collins, Eddie Chester, Bobby Campbell and Dave Welter. Honorary pallbearer will be Mike Smith.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.




