Obituary - Mr. Robert Eason Akins Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Robert Eason Akins Jr., age 66, died Thursday at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1974 graduate of Statesboro High School.

Following his graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served until his honorable discharge in 1978.

Robert returned to Statesboro and began his career with Brooks Instrument, where he worked until his retirement in 2000.

Following his retirement, he worked as a building contractor for several local companies.

In his retirement, he enjoyed tending his garden and chickens and most of all the time with his family and grandchildren.

He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robbie and Dorothy Lord Akins; and a sister, Serena Akins Morris.

Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Leslie Akins Howell of Pembroke, Lindsay Akins Uelmen and Paul of Statesboro and Sierra Royal Owen and Bubba of Metter; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, his former spouse, Theresa Akins of Statesboro; and a brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Cindy Akins of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Shane Howell, Paul Uelmen, Billy Howell, Landon Akin, Ashley “Bubba” Owen and Caleb Royal.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

Statesboro Herald, March 18, 2023

