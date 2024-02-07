Obituary - Mr. Richard Perry Cobb Jr.

METTER, Ga. -- Mr. Richard Perry Cobb Jr., age 90, died, along with his wife, Vendora Cobb, on Monday, February 5th, 2024, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Perry was born in Metter, Georgia, and graduated from Metter High School in 1951.

Following his graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years.

Following his discharge, Perry returned to Candler County and married Vendora Lanier in 1959. They made their home on the family farm in Candler County, where Perry was a farmer until his retirement.

During his retirement, he maintained the Hendricks and Welsh Cemetery.

He adopted poodles and fed any dog that came up to his house.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Perry Cobb Sr. and Ruth Hendricks Cobb; three siblings, Jo Cochran, Britt Cobb and Ruth Greene; a niece and three nephews.

Surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, Berrien and June Cobb of Smyrna, Ga.; and one sister, Lucille Bishop Crouch of Albany, Ga. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, along with Vendora’s family members.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 7th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Keith Hamilton officiating, assisted by Elder Randy Waters. Mr. Cobb, along with his wife, Vendora, will be entombed in the mausoleum at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be nephews and great-nephews.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 7, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



