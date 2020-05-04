Obituary - Mr. Richard Gay Scarboro

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Richard Gay Scarboro died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. He was born in Bulloch County in 1932 to Bert and Mamie Frances Johnson Scarboro.Following his graduation from Portal High School, Richard joined the United States Air Force, where he served for 22 years until retiring. While serving in Germany, he met and married his lifelong love, Ilse (Nicky) Sommer.Following his retirement, Richard and Isle returned to Bulloch County, where he began a career with the United States Postal Service, working in Statesboro for many years.Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, John Abb Scarboro, Cecil Scarboro, Don Scarboro, Kathryn Scarboro Fisher, Karl Scarboro Olliff and Jason Scarboro.He is survived by his wife, Nicky of Statesboro; one sister, Frances Scarboro Heaton of Savannah; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Richard’s niece-in-law, Wanda Finch, for her compassionate attention and love, especially during his illness.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. All social distancing practices will be observed.A graveside service and burial will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Joey Fennell officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



