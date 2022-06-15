Obituary - Mr. Reggie Beasley

Mr. Reggie Beasley, age 89, died on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.Reggie was born in Bulloch County on July 8th, 1932, to the late Mr. Dave Beasley and Mrs. Stella Finch Beasley.He attended Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and later served in the United States Army during the Korean war as an M.P. in Trieste, Italy.Reggie worked for many years in engineering, retiring from the City of Statesboro and later from Hofstadter Associates Consulting Engineers.He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Lucille Beasley Aldred, Annie Ree Walters, Margaret Mallard and Gladys Allen.He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joann Beasley; his daughter and son-in-law, Chantel and Jack Webb; and his granddaughter and her husband, Katie and Josh Rich.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Thomas Hendrix, George Walters, Bill Torrence and Carl Hofstadter officiating.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to the Kathy Brunson Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1 Lee Hill Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineradnerson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 16, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



