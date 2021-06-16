Obituary - Mr. Ray Lacount Allen

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Ray Lacount Allen, age 66, went to rest on June 15, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.The Bulloch County native was born on February 2, 1955, to the late Joseph and Ruby Lane Allen.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Don Allen and Ricky Allen; two sisters, Verdel Finch and Faye Allen.Mr. Allen was a truck driver by trade. He worked for J.L. Deal Farms for 47 years.To his fellow truck drivers, he was known as Ground Hog.His two loves in his life were gardening and fishing.His is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Martha Morris Allen; two sons, Ray L. Allen Jr. of Sylvania and Charles Allen of Statesboro; one daughter, Nancy “Kristy” Allen of Statesboro; two granddaughters, Alyssa and Jadyn of Sylvania; two brothers, Joe (Hattie Jane) Allen of Savannah and Arthur Allen of Statesboro; one sister, Judy Godbee of Brooklet.A graveside service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 17, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



