Obituary - Mr. Ray Jackson Hicks Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Ray Jackson Hicks Jr., age 64, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.The Chattanooga, Tenn., native graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in animal science.He was a county agent with the University of Georgia in Jefferson County, Bulloch County and Screven County, where he retired after 28 years of service. Ray also worked with Southern States Statesboro for over seven years.He was an active member of the Georgia Hereford Association for over 35 years, serving in several roles as a board member, president and secretary. Ray was also an advisor in the Georgia Junior Hereford Association. He was elected to the Georgia Hereford Hall of Fame in 2018.Ray was a selfless man, with a passion for agriculture and helping people. This made him an exemplary extension agent. He touched so many lives of his clientele and the youth that he worked with through Georgia 4-H and the Georgia Junior Hereford Association. He was active in the Georgia and National Association for County Ag Agents and was recognized with their Distinguished Service Award. He was a mentor and leader within UGA Extension and the agricultural community.Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Jackson Hicks Sr. and Velda Maude "Polly" Maynor Hicks.Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Deborah Dobson Hicks of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Carole and Kyle Knight of Comer, Ga.; a grandson, Beau Phillip Knight; and a sister, Donna Headrick of Dutton, Ala. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at The Belle House, 380 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458, with Pete Wall officiating.A reception will follow.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Georgia Junior Hereford Association, 310 Magnolia Avenue, Thomaston, GA 30286.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 19, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



