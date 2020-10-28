Obituary - Mr. Ray Clifford “Buddy” Beasley Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Ray Clifford “Buddy” Beasley Jr., age 36, died Tuesday evening.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County worked for many years with his father at Georgia Well Drilling and was a well driller most of his life. Buddy currently was employed with RMK Concrete as a heavy equipment operator.He was baptized and had attended Eastern Heights Baptist Church.Buddy was preceded in death by his father, Ray Clifford Beasley Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Eyvonne Pye Carruthers and Edgar and Martha Beasley; and his maternal grandparents, Dewey and Jean Sims.Surviving are his mother, Shelia Sims Beasley of Statesboro; a daughter, Gracie Beasley of Statesboro; his fiancée, Kacie Cowart of Statesboro; a stepdaughter, Sadie Cowart of Statesboro; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Glenn and Haley Green of Statesboro and Lance and Angie Mangrum of Augusta; and his nieces and nephews, Taylor and Tyler Matthews, Lance Mangrum Jr., Brooke Mangrum and Lanelee Greer.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will be in Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Brad Miller, Jarrod Mallard, Marty Beasley, Lane Miller, Jeff Deal and Cole Beasley.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joinernaderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 29, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



