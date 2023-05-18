Obituary - Mr. Randy Cail

Mr. Randy Cail, age 56, of Rocky Ford, Ga., passed peacefully on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

He was a Screven County native and a 1984 graduate of Screven County High School.

Randy was employed with Corecivic Prison in Millen, Ga., until his health failed.

He was a member of the Dixon Branch Missionary Baptist Church of Rocky Ford.

He is survived by his sister, Betty (Danny) Williams of Sylvania, Ga.; brothers, Raleigh (Mable) Cail Jr., Sylvania, Ga.; and Ronald (Mattie) Cail, Rocky Ford, Ga.; grandmother, Mora Lee Mingle, Sylvania, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Dixon Branch Missionary Baptist Church.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at noon at Dixon Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 4120 Scarboro Highway, Rocky Ford, GA 30455 with Pastor Perry Cooper as eulogist. Interment will be at the church cemetery.

Statesboro Herald, May 18, 2023

