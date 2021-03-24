Obituary - Mr. Prett Menefield

Mr. Prett Menefield, age 63, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday evening, March 9, 2021.He was a Bulloch County native. He was the youngest child born to the union of the late Mr. James L. Menefield and Mrs. Ola Mae Frink Menefield.He was a member of the Springhill Missionary Baptist Church. He was known for his generosity and humor.He was employed as a painter with Moore General Contracting until his health failed. His reputation preceded him as one of the outstanding painters in Statesboro, Ga.He is survived by: his daughters, Lakesha Rich, Taneka Rich and Precious Rich, all of Statesboro, Ga.; his sister, Roejeana Frink of Hampton, Va.; his brother, Joe Lewis Frink of Augusta, Ga.; his uncle, Llyod Frink of Brooklyn, New York; his aunts, Mrs. Grace West of Brooklyn, New York; Betty Fuce and Christine Frink, both of South Bay, Florida; his 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his spiritual leader since age 13, Dea. Russell Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.There will be no walk-through viewing.A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, March 25, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



