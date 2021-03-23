Obituary - Mr. Paul "Junior Boy" Allen Sr.

Mr. Paul "Junior Boy" Allen Sr., age 82, of Statesboro, passed away on Friday afternoon, March 19, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.He was a Bulloch County native and a member of the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church.He retired from the former Barnes-Hodges Home as a grave maintenance worker. He deeply loved fishing and frying his fish and biscuits.He was preceded in death by his mother, Idella Williams Allen; and his father, Henry Frank Allen.He is survived by his daughters, Jacquelyn (Tronny) Allen-Goodman of Brooklet, Ga.; Barbara (James) Blount of Savannah, Ga.; Betty Allen-Cooper of Atlanta, Ga.; Angelia (Willie) Allen-Moore of Nevils, Ga.; Jeannine (Joseph) Kent of Springfield, Ga.; and Felicia (Anthony) Allen-Cox of Statesboro, Ga.; his sons, Larry Henry (Debra) Allen of Savannah, Ga.; Randy Crawford of Atlanta, Ga.; his loving and devoted son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie (Symenthia) Allen of Savannah, Ga.; and his loving and devoted son, Paul Allen Jr. of Rocky Ford, Ga.; his brothers, Billy Allen, Sammy Lee Allen and Bobby Frank Allen Sr., all of Statesboro, Ga.; his sister, Mae Golia Lee of Jacksonville, Fla.; his special friends, Edward Mathis, Kenny Denson and Stanley Keele; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Miller Grove Baptist Church, 7829 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461. The Rev. Craig R. Tremble will be the eulogist.CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced at the walk-through viewing and graveside celebration of life service. Social-distancing and masks required.The graveside celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, March 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



