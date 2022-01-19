Obituary - Mr. Ollie Albert Betts Milton

Mr. Ollie Albert Betts Milton, age 71, of Brooklet, Ga., passed peacefully on Friday morning, January 14, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.He was a native of Trenton, New Jersey, but resided in Bulloch County for many years.In 2005, after 30 years of civil service, Mr. Milton retired from Amtrak railroad company.He attended the Church of Bible Faith Assembly, where he loved serving God.He was preceded in death by his mother, Althea Milton; and his father, Grear Betts Sr.He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his loving wife, Annette Howard Milton of Brooklet, Ga.; children, Ne’Kesha Betts and Milton Lamarr Betts (Tanya) Milton, both of Trenton, N.J. In addition of his biological children, he also gained five additional children, Shamika (Curtis) Clifton, Erica (Jamie) Porter and Sad’e (Matthew) Canty, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Latory (Michael) Mosby of Newnan, Ga.; and Antron (Amanda) Lanier of Nevils, Ga.; brother, Grear Betts (Priscilla) Milton Jr. Of Euharlee, Ga.; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn (Pastor Ronald) Wilkerson of Brooklet, Ga.; Wilma (Mark) Heyward of Greenville, N.C.; and Shirley Smith of Fort Lauderdale, Fa.; three brothers-in-law, Roosevelt Frazier of Sylvania, Ga.; Jimmy D. Howard of Decatur, Ga.; and Larry Hazel of Kearny, N.J.; 20 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.The celebration of life graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022,at 11 a.m. at Eastside Cemetery, 1502 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA 30458. Brother Bobby Dobson, eulogist.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, January 20, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



