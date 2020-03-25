Obituary - Mr. Michael Fennell Sr.

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Mr. Michael Fennell Sr., age 66, passed into rest Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Atlanta Medical Center.The native of Chatham County, Ga., resided in the Metro Atlanta area many years. He was an employee of Bulldog Movers and served his country in the United States Navy.He leaves to cherish his memories: his fiancée, Constance Moore of Decatur, Ga.; his children, Lanika Walden of Atlanta Ga.; Jerwanda (Jeffrey) Thompson and Michael Fennell Jr., both of Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Alexandria Fennell, Xavier Fennell, Damarco Lanier, Jeffrey Thompson Jr., Azurie Walden, Avani Walden and Keylin Fennell; his extended children grandchildren, Michael Moore, Alfred Harris Moore and Alex A Dyous, all of Atlanta, Ga.; his siblings, Gloria Cho, Rochelle Denise Raymond, (deceased) Rhonda Jane Harding, Leonora Harding-West and Rochelle Raymond (deceased); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Viewing will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, from noon until 7 p.m. at the mortuary.The graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Magnolia Memorial Gardens, 5532 Silk Hope Road, Savannah, GA 31405.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 26, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



