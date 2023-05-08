Obituary - Mr. Melvin Oneal Bunch

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Melvin Oneal Bunch, age 74, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Heritage Inn Health & Rehabilitation in Statesboro.

Melvin was born April 3, 1949, to the late Milton and Ida Jane Bunch in Oak Park, Georgia.

He worked for Foy Smith farming for over 20 years before becoming a heavy equipment operator.

He was an outdoorsman and loved mechanic work mostly.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Martha and Irene; three brothers, Lewis, Henry and Daniel; one daughter, Karen Horton; and a granddaughter, Jessica.

He is survived by his two sons, Neal (Samantha) Bunch of Reidsville and Adam Foy from Claxton; two daughters, Christal Lester of Reidsville and Michelle Koregay of West Virginia; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, one sister, Willa Dean (William) Wilkerson of Statesboro; five brothers, Waldo Bunch of Portal, Frank (Sylvia) Bunch of Aline, David Bunch of Metter, Roger Bunch of Collins and Milton (Susan) of Kentucky.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Billy Jo Waters Jr., Alex Williams, Mathew Williams, Kevin Tucker, Clint Smith and Clay Smith.

Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2023

