Obituary - Mr. Lester Edward Seyler

Brooklet, Ga. — Mr. Lester Edward Seyler, age 61, died Saturday morning at East Georgia Regional Medical Center from COVID-19 complications.

The Tacoma, Washington, native joined the U.S. Army, where he received the Afghanistan Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon and many other awards.

Lester was employed as a machinist for many years following his military service.

He moved to Brooklet 17 years ago and married Angela Hires in August 2005.

Lester earned an associate’s degree in fish and wildlife from Ogeechee Tech and also studied agribusiness, through which he earned a Sustainable Small Farm Technician Certificate.

He was a member of Leefield Baptist Church, the Georgia Cattlemens Association and the V.F.W.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Seyler and Elizabeth Roberts Seyler; and a brother, Ricky Seyler.

Surviving are his wife, Angela Seyler of Brooklet; two daughters, Kimberly White of Washington and Leslie Hollis of Idaho; two sons, Nicholas Seyler of Idaho and Cason Seyler of California; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Wiggins of South Carolina; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three step-grandchildren; his mother-in-law and her husband, Bobbie and Bing Crosby of Jesup; his father-in-law and his wife, Tommy and Paula Hires of Pooler; four sisters, Terry Lawrence, Betty Hicks, Marie and Dave Swanson, and Penny and Gary Johnson; a brother, William and Pat Seyler; and a sister-in-law, Becky Hires. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from

10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Ken Worthington officiating.

Services are streamed using Facebook Live. In order to view the service, log into Facebook and join the group “Joiner Anderson Live Steam” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.

A private committal service will follow at the Georgia Veterans Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Leefield Baptist Church, 5294 Brooklet-Leefield Road, Brooklet, GA 30415.

Statesboro Herald, May 11, 2021

