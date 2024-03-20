Obituary - Mr. Leroy “Roy” Williams

Mr. Leroy “Roy” Williams, age 68, of Ossining, N.Y., passed away on Monday, March 4, 2024, at his residence.

Leroy was a Bryan County native, but resided in New York for many years.

He was a 1973 graduate of Bryan County High School. He retired from the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1500 in New York.

He attended and grew up in the Little Salem Holiness Church of Pembroke, Ga.

He is the son of the late Elder Earvin and Mary Lee Williams.

He is survived by his sister, Delorise (Dave) Williams, Pembroke, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Little Salem Holiness Church, 6978 U.S. Highway 280 East, Pembroke, GA 31321. Interment will be at Steven Grove Cemetery, Cemeteries Road, Pembroke, GA 31321.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, March 21, 2024

