Obituary - Mr. Lawrence "L-dogg" Scott

Mr. Lawrence "L-dogg" Scott, age 69, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at his residence.He was a Bulloch County native and a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church in Brooklet, Ga.He was born May 8, 1951, in Brooklet, Ga., to the late Mrs. Minnie Jones and the late Mr. Adcus Scott.He was preceded in death by his son, Mr. Kevin Deon Scott; and his loving wife, Mary Mischelle Rawls Lovett Scott.He attended Southeast Bulloch High School.He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving daughter, Jessica Mischelle (Amos) Scott; two sons, Christopher Lawrence Scott and Simone Lawrence (Charilta) Scott, all of Statesboro, Ga.; one grandson, Javontae Demetrius Reed; four sisters, Alicia Moore of Statesboro, Ga.; Karon Scott of Decatur, Ga.; LaGonya Scott and Kellece (Lucious) Taylor, both of Conyers, Ga.; two brothers, Ralph (Patricia) Scott Sr. and Randolph (Ishea) Scott, both of Statesboro, Ga.; along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, uncles, aunts and friend, Candi, of Portal, Ga.They all will miss him dearly but know that he loved each and every one of them.A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA.A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in Little Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Brooklet, GA. The Rev. Brock Taylor will be the eulogist.*As a recommendation by the CDC due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the viewing or the graveside service.*For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final rites have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.




