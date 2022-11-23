Obituary - Mr. Kristopher Sanders

Mr. Kristopher Sanders of Newnan passed away November 13, 2022.He was born in Garland, Texas, to David and Katrina Sanders.Kris attended Southeast Bulloch High School in Brooklet (Bulloch County), Ga., where he graduated in 1998.After graduating, he attended DeVry University and began working at Smith Pipeline, Inc., where he worked his way up to a superintendent.He was a caring and loving father, husband, son and friend.His soul was as beautiful as his smile, and he would always help anyone he could.Kris was preceded in death by his father, David Ray Sanders; and brother, Kevin Sanders.He is survived by his wife, Amanda Sanders of Newnan, Ga.; mother, Kay Knight Sanders of Brooklet, Ga.; children, Brittany Sanders, Miranda Martin and her husband, Dakota; Michael Queen, Marlei Queen; brother, Chad Sanders; and many cousins and extended family members in Alabama and Georgia.The funeral service will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 1 o’clock in the chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with the Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.Those wishing, may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, (770) 964-4800.Statesboro Herald, November 24, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.