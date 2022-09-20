Obituary - Mr. Keebler Daniel “Keebie” Harville Sr.

Mr. Keebler Daniel “Keebie” Harville Sr., age 89, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Mr. Keebler was born on September 1st, 1933, in Bulloch County to the late Slydell Rufus Harville and Mildred Mary Buie Harville.He was raised and attended school in Nevils, Ga.Mr. Keebler worked as an engineer for over 30 years with the Georgia Department of Transportation and later another 20 years with AARP.He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, a lifelong member of Nevils Methodist Church and taught the Carol Crawford Sunday School Class for 40 years.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Adams Harville.He is survived by his three sons and two daughters-in-law, Danny and Deborah J. Harville, David and Manya Harville and Dru Harville; his grandchildren, Micayla McLane, Alexis Wilson, Mackenzie Harville and Mark Richey; three great-granddaughters, his siblings, Rodney J. Harville (Nadyne), Kaye Harville Maddux and Carey Elliott Harville (Mildred); as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Buddy Anderson, Wayne Anderson, Preston Turner, Gary McCorkle, Paul Harmon and Ashley Harmon.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Carol Crawford Sunday School Class.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Nevils Methodist Church, c/o Paul Harmon, 272 Nevils Denmark Road, Pembroke, GA 31321.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



