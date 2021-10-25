Obituary - Mr. Justin Aaron Petty

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Justin Aaron Petty, age 25, died Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Memorial Health in Savannah.The Statesboro native was a 2015 graduate of James Madison High School. He was currently employed with DoorDash.Justin loved fishing, camping and music and was an avid collector of pocket knives.Surviving are his children, Ella Petty, Emma Petty and Alayna Smith; his parents, Wallace and Karen Petty of Statesboro; maternal grandparents, Leahman and Lynn Morris of Statesboro; paternal grandparents, Clyde and Faye Brown of Sylvania; a sister, Heather Petty of Statesboro; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Chris Holden. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Joshua McCormick, Timothy McCormick, Johnathan Hill, Kaleb Smoak, Travis Skinner, Ben Morris and Luke Morris.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 26, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



