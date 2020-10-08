Obituary - Mr. J.R. Williams Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. J.R. Williams Sr. of Statesboro, GA, passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2020, at University Hospital in Augusta, Ga., at the age of 72.Mr. Williams was born in Louisville, Ga., on May 18, 1948, to the late Alma Ree (nee Merritt) and James Carlos Williams Jr.He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Hendrix Williams; his sons, H. Lawrence Wright Jr. (Jennifer) and James A.A. Williams (Sara); his daughters, Bettie A. Williams and Delilah E.D. Williams; his stepdaughters, Amy Deal (Jason), Shelly Wamba (Woody) and Lindsey Sconyers (Ted); his grandsons, Markus Mathis, Jackson Williams, Greyson Williams, Caleb Deal, Chandler Deal, Hunter Wamba and Colt Sconyers; his granddaughters, Katie Wright, Erinity Williams, Samantha Wright, Emma Sconyers and Cassidy Wamba; his sisters, Ruth W. Storey and Rachel Jeffcoat; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Linda Wright Williams; his son, J.R. Williams Jr.; and his brothers, Eddie D. Williams and James T. Williams.A graduate of Aiken High School, Mr. Williams was a retiree of the Kimberly-Clark Corporation and a 20-year veteran of the Army National Guard, achieving the rank of master sergeant. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Republican and attended Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church in Statesboro.A private family graveside service and burial will be Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Hendrix Family Cemetery with Pastor James Bridges officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Seventh Mile Farm, 2505 Watering Hole Court, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



