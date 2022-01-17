Obituary - Mr. Joseph Paul Gramiak

Mr. Joseph Paul Gramiak passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Gramiak was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph Gramiak and Jeania Bush Gramiak on December 19, 1940.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines for five and a half years, including a tour in Vietnam.

He was a union sheet metal worker for over 35 years with Locals 19 and 85.

Mr. Gramiak is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mae Hopkins Gramiak; his sons, Joseph John Gramiak and Thomas Brendon Gramiak; daughters, Sherri Ann Tongate, Paula Jean Joyce and Trena Lynn Wells; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia.



Statesboro Herald, January 18, 2022

