Obituary - Mr. Joseph Nicholas Becton

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Joseph Nicholas Becton, age 46, died Friday at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.The Savannah, Georgia, native was a 1993 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following high school, Joe began his career in the grocery business and was currently employed with Piggly Wiggly in Pooler, Georgia.He was a competitive arm wrestler, winning second place in the Florida State Arm Wrestling Competition.Joe loved cinema and watching movies. His greatest joy was his children. His devotion to his work made him a true workaholic.Joe is survived by his daughter, Joely Becton of Statesboro; a son, Cole Becton of Brooklet; his mother, Linda Floyd Becton of Brooklet; his father, Nic Becton of Princess, Miss.; and two sisters, Jenn Becton of Maryland and Kim B. Caster of Jacksonville, Fla.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Charles Lowder, James Floyd, Cole Thompson, James Bramlipp, Lance Rahn, Taylor Ervin and Austin Ervin.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 31, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



