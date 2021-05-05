Obituary - Mr. Joseph Mainer

REGISTER, Ga. -- Mr. Joseph Mainer, age 63, passed into rest Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his residence.The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Ernest and Bessie Lee Mainer. He received his formal education in the public schools of Bulloch County and was a graduate of the William James High School.He was retired from Georgia Southern University.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Herman Lee Sr., James Mainer, Dorothy Sarratt, Charles Mainer and Ommie Lee Mainer.Those left to cherish his memories are: children, Jackleen (Calvin) Ruth, Concord, N.C.; Corey Rawls and Christavier Williams, both of Statesboro, GA, a.; Joseph Mainer, Register, Ga.; and Shakera Lastar Mainer, Statesboro, Ga.; a sister, Vernell Roberson, Bronx, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Lee, Register, Ga.; grandchildren, Jayla Williams, Ziyira Williams, Caiden Williams, Jakayden Mainer, Jayceon Mainer, Jamiyah Mainer, Jamir Mainer, Corey Rawls Jr., Ja’Kerion Solomon and Josaia Sharp; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held for Mr. Mainer Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The service by pondside will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites are entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, May 6, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



