Obituary - Mr. Jonathan Lee

PEMBROKE, Ga. -- Mr. Jonathan Lee, age 34, passed into rest Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his residence. The Bulloch County native received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and attended the Southeast Bulloch High School. He was a skilled laborer in flooring installation.Jonathan is survived by his two sons, John Wayne Lee and Jonathan Levon Lee Jr. of Pembroke; one daughter, Jayden Lynnann Lee of Portal. He is also survived by his parents, Debra and John Wesely Lee Jr., Brooklet, Ga.; a brother, Bryant Taylor, Statesboro, Ga.; a sister, Tawanda Blackmon, Statesboro, Ga.; his maternal grandmother, Ruby Mae Taylor, Statesboro, Ga.; paternal grandmother, Johnnie Mae Lee, Brooklet, Ga.; a special nephew, Dallas Taylor; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.All viewing will be done on the day of the service.The graveside service and burial for Mr. Lee will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 22, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.