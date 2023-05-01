Obituary - Mr. John Paul Ellis Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. John Paul Ellis Jr., age 71, died Thursday evening at Memorial University Health in Savannah from injuries sustained in a recent fall.

Paul was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County. He had attended Portal High School.

Paul was employed with ITT Grinnell for 15 years until the facility closed, and then he began his career with the City of Statesboro Maintenance Department. He worked with the city for 15 years until his retirement in 2019.

He was a former member of the Portal Hunting Club.

Paul loved to fish, and especially enjoyed his regular trips to the Ogeechee River.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Paul Ellis Sr. and Beatrice Beasley Ellis.

Surviving are his longtime companion, Janice Dyches of Statesboro; two sons, Jamey Ellis (Pam Mixon) of Metter and Jason Ellis of Portal; four grandchildren, Brannen Ellis, Will Ellis, Dylan Stuckey and Reagan Ellis, all of Statesboro; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice and Johnny Lanier of Portal and Connie and David Mathis of Statesboro; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Grayson and Becky Ellis and Wendell and Pam Ellis, all of Statesboro; Janice’s children and their spouses, Teresa and Ricky Collins, Stephen and Terry Dyches, Jeffery and Shelia Dyches and Stacey and Kelly Dyches, all of Statesboro; and Janice’s six grandchildren and eight great–grandchildren.

The family received visitors from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, May 1st, 2023, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service followed the visitation at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment was in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Stacey Dyches, Stephen Dyches, Jeffery Dyches, Alan Spence, Stacey Spence and Ricky McCullough.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 2, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



